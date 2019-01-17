Woman seriously injured, driver arrested after crash in Dunlap neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle Police say a 39-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a van Thursday in a suspected DUI crash in the Dunlap neighborhood.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. and S. Henderson Street.

Police say the driver of the van was located several blocks away from the crash scene after he allegedly tried to flee. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the van was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, police said in a release.

The crash remains under investigation.