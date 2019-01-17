Washington cops seek tips after 14-year-old boy struck by bullet loses eyesight

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are asking for tips from the public after a 14-year-old boy in a car was struck by a bullet and lost his eyesight.

Authorities said a family was driving southbound on SR 509 near the 1st Ave. bridge on Dec. 20 when the front window of their car was shot out. The family’s 14-year-old son was hit in the head and lost his vision.

The Washington State Patrol and King County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

Troopers said the person responsible may not be aware that the bullet injured a child. They also said a series of

“While this has been the only reported injury, there have been other reports from members of the community indicating that their vehicles and/or residences have been hit by gunfire over a period of months. These incidents have occurred in the area of SR 509 and S. 160th. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement as the prevention of further incidents and injuries is paramount.”

WSP and the sheriff’s office have also teamed up with the Des Moines Police Department, Port of Seattle Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. These agencies created a task force to investigate these shooting cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 425-401-7880 or email SR509shootingtip@wsp.wa.gov.