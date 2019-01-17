Sounders FC announces Seattle-based retailer Zulily as new jersey partner

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders FC unveiled a new multi-year partnership and jersey-rights deal with Seattle-based online retailer Zulily.

The team made the announcement Thursday afternoon at ACCAR Pavilion at Olympic Sculpture Park. Click through the gallery above to see photos.

NEWS | Sounders FC announces groundbreaking multi-year jersey rights partnership with Seattle-based online retailer @zulily. ➡️ https://t.co/7j4rIPK29h pic.twitter.com/NlDQx18uct — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) January 17, 2019

“When searching for our next primary kit partner, we approached the process thoughtfully and with considerations beyond merely the front of our jersey,” said Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer. “In Zulily, we have found a first class, Seattle-based organization that is not only invested in our community, but has made meaningful commitments to the growth of our sport throughout the region. Today’s news doesn’t just impact the future of Sounders FC, but it also supports youth soccer across the Puget Sound and the women’s game for years to come. Zulily’s desire to unify both professional franchises under one banner was something that stood out to us during this process, and speaks directly to our communal approach to the game in Seattle. On behalf of Sounders FC and our fan base, we could not be more thrilled to welcome Zulily into the Rave Green family.”

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Sounders FC and Reign FC as we focus on building a national beloved consumer brand,” said Kevin Saliba, Zulily Senior Vice President of Marketing. “In order to do that, it starts with the community at home, here in Seattle. Both organizations are emblematic of teamwork, innovation, passion and are community-driven organizations that align with Zulily’s prioritized focus driving its mission to create moments of discovery and delight through unexpected experiences for its customers, employees and vendors.”

ZULILY PARTNERSHIP FAST FACTS

Zulily becomes just the second kit partner in Sounders FC’s history, initiating a new multi-year agreement between the two organizations.

After a nationwide search for its next jersey front partner, Sounders FC is excited to partner with Zulily, maintaining the Rave Green’s local Seattle roots and drawing upon Zulily’s recognition of passion, innovation and community.

Zulily’s partnership with Sounders FC includes the online retailer’s logo on all First Team match jerseys, team travel jackets, rain and stadium jackets and official team polo shirts.

Zulily’s brand is also set to feature on Sounders FC Academy jerseys in the future, beginning at the U-12 level in the Sounders Discovery Program and advancing up to the U-16 and U-18 U.S. Soccer Development Academy squads.

Zulily is also partnering with Reign FC as the NWSL side’s presenting partner, unifying both of Seattle’s professional soccer teams and showcasing a deep commitment to both the sport and community.

Zulily’s logo will appear on the primary and secondary jerseys of the First Team squads for both Sounders FC and Reign FC.

The Sounders will host Uruguayan club Nacional in a preseason friendly on Feb. 20 at CenturyLink Field.

Earlier this month, Major League Soccer unveiled the Sounders’ full 2019 regular season schedule: