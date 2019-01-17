× SNAP recipients will get benefits despite government shutdown

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services says those who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will get their basic food benefits for February – but it’s coming earlier than usual.

Because of the partial government shutdown, SNAP recipients will get their benefits as soon as January 20th.

“In our state, over 900,000 children and adults receive food benefits. Seventy-five percent of the people who receive Basic Food do not receive any other cash assistance to make ends meet.” said Babs Roberts, Director for the DSHS Community Services Division within the Economic Services Administration.

Roberts is urging those who do get their benefits early to spend wisely because some will go two months between SNAP disbursements.

The department shared a link to a recipe book to help people find good-for-you-meals for $4 a day.