RXBAR recalls variety of flavors due to undeclared peanut allergen

RXBAR is voluntarily expanding a recall of a variety of flavors due to a potential undeclared peanut allergen.

The affected bars have a “Best by” date ranging between 1/14/19 and 10/19/19. The bars affected include:

RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice

RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast, Chocolate Chip

RXBAR discovered the potential for peanut in two varieties — Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate. Both were part of a recall in December. RXBAR is expanding the recall out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports from customers.

The company says the issue stems from a specific ingredient supplied by a third part which may be manufactured in a facility that may also process peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, milk, soy and wheat. RXBAR says there is already an advisory label on the package.

The recalled bars are safe for consumers who do not have a peanut allergy. If you are affected by the recall, you can return your product for a refund or replacement. Consumers can contact RXBAR’s consumer service team at info@rxbar.com or 1-312-624-8200 Monday through Friday, 8:30am CT – 6pm CT and Saturday and Sunday 10am CT – 1pm CT.

You can see all the products affected here.