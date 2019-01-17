Report: Seahawks plan to sign quarterback Paxton Lynch

RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks may have found their next backup quarterback.

Q13 News sports reporter Ian Furness reported Thursday that Seattle is planning to sign former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch.

Lynch was taken 26th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2016. He played in five games in 2016 and ‘17, throwing for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

He did not play in the NFL last season.

The Seahawks traded a sixth-round pick to Green Bay for backup quarterback Brett Hundley last season. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

Seattle also drafted quarterback Alex McGough in the seventh round last year and he was on the team’s practice squad before reportedly signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week.

Starting quarterback Russell Wilson did not miss a play for the Seahawks in 2018 and has not missed a game in his seven-year career.