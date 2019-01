ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The pilot of a small plane died Thursday after crashing into a farmer’s field in Kittitas County.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported just before 5 p.m. 2 miles south of Ellensburg.

The pilot, who was the only one in the plane, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but authorities say the pilot was communicating their takeoff and direction a few minutes prior to the crash.

The pilot’s name was not released.