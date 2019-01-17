Mukilteo police ask for tips to solve mystery, stop dangerous gunman

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Mukilteo police are asking for your help to solve a mystery and stop a dangerous gunman.

Officers were called on Jan. 10 to the report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Harbour Pointe Blvd. Police said they found 38-year-old Jonathan Hunter, of Lynnwood, with gunshot wounds to his leg.

Hunter was rushed to the hospital and is still recovering.

Detectives have not been able to identify the shooter but say Harbour Pointe Blvd. is a very busy road and they hope somebody saw something.

“Around 7:00 that night, if you were going to or from the ferry or to work or just on that boulevard and you heard anything, saw anything and you go ‘wow, what was that? Was that a car backfiring or something?'” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner. “Maybe you saw a vehicle racing away from the scene. Whatever it is, this is your chance to help us?”

This is a case of 1st-degree assault and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or go to http://www.P3Tips.com.