Metro bus, pickup truck collide in suspected DUI crash in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a Metro bus and a pickup truck Thursday in Burien.

The crash happened at S. 128th Street at the on ramp to southbound SR 509.

A spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that both vehicles hit a power pole after the crash and that “several people” were sent to the hospital.

King County Metro says the Route 121 bus was driving south when it was hit broadside by the truck. The driver of the pickup, who was seriously injured, will be taken into custody suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Preliminary information: Route 121 was reportedly traveling southbound through the intersection about 5:57pm on its way to the bus stop on the on-ramp when it was struck broadside. Injured passengers are being treated or transported by local aid crews. — King County Metro🚏🚎⚓️ (@kcmetrobus) January 18, 2019

The extent of the injuries suffered in the crash is unclear.

Authorities say S. 128th Street is expected to be closed for several hours and are asking people to seek an alternate route. Power was knocked out in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.