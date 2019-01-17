McMenamins Elks Temple nears completion in Tacoma, hiring event Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The wait is almost over to check out the new McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma.

The hotel, bar and live music venue is set to open this spring. But first, it needs staff.

The business is holding a hiring event Thursday, Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce Street.

According to an event posted on its Facebook page, a variety of positions are open.

McMenamins owns and operates craft breweries, hotels, music venues and more entertainment across the Pacific Northwest.

