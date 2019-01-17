Fire that destroyed Judd & Black Appliance in Everett ruled arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Four months after a large fire destroyed an iconic appliance store in Everett, investigators have determined that it was arson.

The flagship Judd & Black Appliance store on Hewitt Avenue in Everett caught fire Sept. 22, causing $1.5 million in damages to the building and torching $2 million worth of inventory.

Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally outside the building.

Detectives said they have followed possible leads to identify a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

47.978985 -122.202079