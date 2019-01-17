Edmonds Community College issues safety alert following campus sex assault

EDMONDS, Wash. — Security at Edmonds Community College issued a warning Wednesday, after someone reported a sexual assault on campus.

According to school officials, the victim was approached by at least two men in a white van sometime after 9 a.m. The victim stated that the attack happened inside the van near the Horticulture buildings.

The school is urging students and staff to be aware of their surroundings both on and off campus.

A description of the suspects was not provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call campus security at 425-754-0154.