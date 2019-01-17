Construction continues on Northgate Link extension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- As light rail construction continues in our region, on Thursday Q13 got a look at some of the progress being made on the Northgate Link extension project.

The Roosevelt Station is one of three future light rail stations expected to open by 2021. It will serve neighborhoods between the University of Washington and Northgate.

Sound Transit officials say the extension is about 70 percent complete.

The station will be located near the intersection of NE 65th Street and Roosevelt Way NE. It will take riders about 45 minutes to get to Sea-Tac Airport and under 15 minutes to get to the Westlake station.