Tacoma — Washington State Troopers say a semi-truck collision on I-5 is blocking lanes in the area of SR-16. They say a semi traveling southbound lost control on the wet roadway and struck the concrete barrier. Troopers say the left lane is blocked southbound and the left two lanes are blocked northbound.

They say there is no estimated time of full clean up.

This is a developing story.