Yelm Police seek ID of woman after car prowlers smash man’s window at Pizza Hut

THURSTON COUNTY — Yelm Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this woman using a stolen credit card. Detectives say car prowlers victimized a man on November 28th who had just moved here from Alaska. “The owner of the vehicle was inside Pizza Hut and came back out to find that his vehicle had broken into where they actually smashed the window out,” Sgt. Adam Wood with Yelm Police.

Within an hour, police say this woman made multiple purchases at Walmart and at a Shell station in McKenna, just across the river into Pierce County.

She charged up a total of almost $1300.

Police say there was a guy with her that was wearing a Nike shirt. They were driving a dark blue smaller vehicle with chrome wheels on it. Unfortunately, they had trouble with the video and don’t have any images of him or the car. “I want to catch em bad. They ruined a gentleman’s credit and I’d like to make 2019 start off wrong for them,” said Sgt. Wood.