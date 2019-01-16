Woman, 26, reported missing in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 26-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday in Federal Way.

Tabatha Lawler walked away from her home in the 5300 block of Dash Point Road SW and was reported missing by her family just after 8 a.m. Federal Way Police say that she is developmentally challenged and are asking for the public’s help to reunite her with her family.

Lawler is described by police as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 147 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say it’s unclear what clothing she was wearing at the time she left her home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.