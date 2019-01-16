Seattle Police release graphic video in hopes of solving homicide near Alki Beach

WARNING: The above YouTube video released by Seattle Police is graphic.

SEATTLE — Seattle Police have released graphic video of a homicide scene near Alki Beach, hoping that someone will come forward with information about the suspect who stabbed a 22-year-old man to death in June.

According to Seattle PD, 22-year-old Jonathan C. Pecina and his friend were walking on Alki Trail near Luna Park the night of June 2, 2018, “acting aggressively, confrontational, and belligerent” toward others on the crowded road, witnesses said.

At about 10 p.m., Pecina and his friend encountered another man on the inland side of the street, and a confrontation and subsequent fight ensued.

Pecina was stabbed in the neck with a large knife. Police and medics rendered first aid at the scene, including CPR, but Pecina died from the stab wound.

Deanna Nollette, assistant chief of the SPD Investigations Bureau, said the investigation has remained active for several months, and police have collected DNA of the unknown suspect.

“This case will never go away,” Nollette said in the video. “We have your DNA. It is in your best interest to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit office at 206-684-5550, or the tip line at (206) 233-5000.

“No detail is too small. We want to hear from you,” police said.