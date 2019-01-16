Rainy, breezy weather returns to Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We are heading away from the icy-foggy-sunny pattern and moving toward some rainy and breezy weather.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Wednesday will start out with less fog and it will not be as icy. It will be cold, but not as cold as the last few mornings.

Most of Wednesday will be dry, but some light rain is possible especially later in the day.

Thursday will be above freezing with passing showers. Thursday night into Friday looks pretty breezy with moderate rainfall. Gusts should stay below 35 mph but it looks pretty sloppy Friday morning.

The passes pick up snow Thursday and Friday with a few inches each day but the ski areas get a lot more.

The weekend has passing showers, but at least it won’t be freezing. Right now, the Super Blood Wolf Moon will be mostly obscured by clouds, but we may get some breaks in the overcast around 9 p.m. for the eclipse.