Puget Sound Goat Rescue saves animals and educates new pet owners

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. -- Since its inception in 2001, the Puget Sound Goat Rescue has rescued over 2,300 goats from a variety of situations where the animals are unwanted, mistreated, neglected or abused.
The 100% volunteer run, 501 (c)(3) registered charity is focused not only on rescue but also educating those who choose to adopt.
As the popularity of goats as pet grows, Barbara Jamison, director of the Puget Sound Goat Rescue, expresses the importance of companionship.
"An only goat is a lonely goat," is her motto and it reminds others that they are inherently herd animals and happiest in the company of other goats.
For those looking to volunteer, work includes cleaning barns, mucking stalls, and filling water buckets, etc. Monetary donations are also beneficial and more ways to support the Puget Sound Goat Rescue can be found on their website.
It's worth noting that these adorable rescues have built quiet a social media following. Currently, their Instagram has over 52,000 followers, and it's easy to see why.
It's been another incredible year of saving lives! In 2018 we have rescued 195 goats and 1 hen, adopted 1 alpaca and found forever homes for 204 goats, 1 hen, 1 calf and 5 sheep! It has been a year full of new life, heartbreaking loss, inspiring transformations, incredible survival stories, second chances and everything in between. Thousands and thousands of miles driven by volunteers to help us save so many lives. Hundreds and hundreds of bottles prepped, fed and washed to raise the youngest of our rescues who come into our care at days if not just hours old. Hundreds of bales of hay, thousands of volunteer hours, tens of thousands of dollars in vet bills, supplies, farm improvements, etc. all to make sure our rescues get the absolute best care while they await their forever homes. All of this could not be possible without your belief in our life saving work. It wouldn't be possible without your support. THANK YOU for helping us make 2018 such an amazing year for so many animals. We can't wait to see what 2019 has in store. We wish you all a safe and Happy New Year! #happynewyear #rescuegoats