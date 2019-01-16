Puget Sound Goat Rescue saves animals and educates new pet owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. -- Since its inception in 2001, the Puget Sound Goat Rescue has rescued over 2,300 goats from a variety of situations where the animals are unwanted, mistreated, neglected or abused.

The 100% volunteer run, 501 (c)(3) registered charity is focused not only on rescue but also educating those who choose to adopt.

As the popularity of goats as pet grows, Barbara Jamison, director of the Puget Sound Goat Rescue, expresses the importance of companionship.

"An only goat is a lonely goat," is her motto and it reminds others that they are inherently herd animals and happiest in the company of other goats.

For those looking to volunteer, work includes cleaning barns, mucking stalls, and filling water buckets, etc. Monetary donations are also beneficial and more ways to support the Puget Sound Goat Rescue can be found on their website.

It's worth noting that these adorable rescues have built quiet a social media following. Currently, their Instagram has over 52,000 followers, and it's easy to see why.