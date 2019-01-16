Pierce County K9 named after fallen deputy nets 6 captures in a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Six arrests in one week is good for any K9. But this one is extra special.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says a K9 officer named Dan helped make six arrests last week.

The help ranged from chasing burglary suspects to sniffing out a stabbing suspect hiding in a house.

Dan is named after sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney, who was killed in the line of duty. K9 Dan's arrests began on Jan. 7 - one year to the day since deputy McCartney was killed.

"The one year anniversary that Dan was killed, K9 Dan was able to get a capture," said Deputy Luke Baker of the K9 unit. "It was somewhat of a tearjerker for all the deputies on scene. It was really meaningful to us."

"Maybe he had a little extra inspiration from above," a Pierce County Sheriff's Department Facebook post read.

Baker said K9 Dan's enthusiasm and commitment is almost reminiscent of deputy McCarntey.

"He's really strong, he's really fast and he likes to catch bad guys," Baker said. "So we're reminded of Dan McCartney through K9 Dan every day."

K9 Dan was actually late for his interview with Q13 News. Why?

He was out helping arrest another bad guy.