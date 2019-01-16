Microsoft pledging $500 million for affordable housing in Seattle area

SEATTLE — Microsoft will try to address the Seattle region’s widening affordability gap with a $500 million pledge to address homelessness and develop affordable housing.

The Seattle Times reports the pledge is the largest in the company’s 44-year history, and, according to the company, is one of the heftiest contributions by a private corporation to housing.

Most of the money, some $475 million, will be aimed at increasing housing options for low- and middle-income workers. The remaining $25 million is intended for grants for community initiatives for the homeless.

A Wednesday statement from the company reads, in part:

Technology and other industries have brought jobs, people and greater prosperity to Greater Seattle, but they’ve also increased the need for more housing for people to live. Unfortunately, the region’s housing has not kept pace with this growth.

Most of the funds will be invested over the next three years, the company said.

It’s unclear how much housing Microsoft’s pledge will produce. According to the Seattle Times, Microsoft President Brad Smith hopes the fund will create “tens of thousands of units.”

“An important step for Microsoft that we hope will help the entire region,” Smith said on Twitter Wednesday.

More details on the initiative are expected during a press conference Thursday morning in Bellevue.

Microsoft is based in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.