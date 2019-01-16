Investigation underway after man found dead in White Center

WHITE CENTER– A man is dead and King County Major Crimes is investigating after an anonymous caller reported a man shot on 15th Avenue SW in White Center, near Steve Cox Memorial Park, early Wednesday morning. Investigators found the 51-year-old victim’s body in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Investigators say they know who the victim is, but have not said whether they are looking for a suspect. They are now looking for witnesses and any possible surveillance or security video.

This is a developing story and will be updated.