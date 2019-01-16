Q13 News This Morning is starting early all week: Watch 4-10 a.m.
Viaduct Closure: Check our LIVE traffic map here

Investigation underway after man found dead in White Center

Posted 3:45 AM, January 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29AM, January 16, 2019

WHITE CENTER– A man is dead and King County Major Crimes is investigating after an anonymous caller reported a man shot on 15th Avenue SW in White Center, near Steve Cox Memorial Park, early Wednesday morning.  Investigators found the 51-year-old victim’s body in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Investigators say they know who the victim is, but have not said whether they are looking for a suspect.  They are now looking for witnesses and any possible surveillance or security video.

This is a developing story and will be updated.