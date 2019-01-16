Crystal Mountain offers free lift, scenic ride tickets to furloughed federal workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN, Wash. – Federal workers who are furloughed because of the government shutdown can cash in on a free weekday lift ticket at Crystal Mountain or a scenic ride ticket for the Mt. Rainier Gondola.

According to a news release from Crystal Mountain Resort, the free tickets are available starting Thursday, Jan. 17.

Federal ID is required and must be presented at the ticket window to qualify. The offer is not valid January 19-21 or January 26-27, 2019. The offer will end Feb. 1, 2019, or when the government shutdown ends, whichever happens first.

“We realize that many federal employees are caught in the middle of the battle that’s going on in DC, and we’d like to invite them up to the mountains to for a day of skiing or snowboarding as a show of gratitude for their service,” said Frank DeBerry, president and chief operating officer of Crystal Mountain. “The outdoors will always be open and accessible to all, and we invite anyone currently furloughed with a Federal ID to join us for a day of fun."

According to Crystal Mountain's website, weekday lift tickets are $79 for adults during peak season, which runs Jan. 15-Feb. 18. Gondola tickets are $25 for adults.