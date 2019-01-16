Couple, son dead in Sammamish murder-suicide, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAMMAMISH, Wash. -- Authorities say the three people killed in a suspected-murder-suicide case in Sammamish were a couple and their son.

The King County Sheriff's Office said officials were called to a home in the 23900 block of SE 42nd Place on Tuesday. Family members in Oregon asked officials to perform a welfare check at the home after not hearing from their relatives for several days.

Inside the home investigators found a 72-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman and their 34-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds. The sheriff's office said that the motive for the shooting and other details about the case are still under investigation.

"This is a traumatic horrible, horrible thing that’s happened. It’s going to be awhile before we get any answers," Sgt. Ryan Abbot with the King County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The names of the three people who died were not released.