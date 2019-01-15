Washington State football coach Mike Leach hinting he may teach class

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football coach Mike Leach is hinting that he might teach a class this year.

Leach this week shared what appears to be a course description on Twitter for a proposed class on guerrilla warfare and football strategy.

Leach and former state Sen. Michael Baumgartner of Spokane have publicly discussed jointly teaching the class.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Leach said the course was “unconfirmed right now.” But Leach’s tweet had been “liked” more than 5,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

Baumgartner says he worked with Leach on the course materials over the weekend. He says the course would include academic study of the military strategies employed by commanders facing long odds against overwhelming adversaries.

Baumgartner says details are still being worked out.