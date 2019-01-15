Video shows women dancing on roof of SUV on St. Louis highway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Video shared on Facebook shows a bizarre site along a St. Louis highway – two women twerking on top of a vehicle while a third woman records the risky spectacle, according to KTVI.

“Leaving work today & see this……No comment 🤦🏼‍♀️” wrote Jackie Friedhoff, who posted two videos of the incident to social media on Monday.

The videos have gone viral with thousands of reactions on Facebook.

“They could fall off of the car and cause other drivers to wreck. It’s a dangerous situation for themselves and other drivers,” a spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Dept. told KSDK. “They could fall off and create a fatal accident. We do not encourage anyone to try anything like this ever. You are supposed to be in your car when you drive.”

After viewing the video, the spokesperson said police could have cited the women for for riding outside of a vehicle, failing to use a seatbelt, lack of state license plate and possibly a failure to maintain the posted minimum speed.

It’s not clear whether or not St. Louis authorities will try to track down the women seen in the video.