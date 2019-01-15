Truck rolls over on I-5 in Seattle amid viaduct closure

SEATTLE — A rollover crash on Interstate 5 was blocking several lanes Tuesday morning in north Seattle.

The truck was on its side around 9:00 a.m. near Northgate in Seattle. It appeared to spill a load of dirt onto the freeway.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke said the backup was several miles and growing. All lanes were blocked during the cleanup. Some traffic was being diverted to an off-ramp.

Northgate, NB I-5 just as you get out of town, about a 1 mile backup because of a tipped dump truck load of dirt. You may need to figure out a way to get to NB 99 leaving Seattle to save time. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/WseugBU3ni — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) January 15, 2019

There was no estimated time for reopening. Troopers said to expect long delays in the area and to consider alternate routes.

One dump truck non-injury rollover NB I-5 near Northgate. No ETA to opening lanes. HOV is the only lane getting through. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/KpXkY7qcgA — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 15, 2019

This comes shortly after the Alaskan Way Viaduct, a major thoroughfare for commuters along downtown Seattle’s waterfront, closed last Friday forcing nearly 100,000 commuters a day to find alternate routes.

Washington’s transportation agency says this will be the longest major highway closure the Puget Sound region has ever seen — dubbing it the “Seattle Squeeze.”

