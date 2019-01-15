Supporters voice concerns over climate change on day one of legislative session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA-- The 2019 legislative session began on Monday and a hot button issue for dozens of activists outside the capitol was climate change.

People who attended the rally are asking lawmakers to pass bills that will address the "Climate Change Crisis".

Supporters who attended want immediate action to end a crisis that encompasses a variety of issues.

The message to lawmakers asked for green jobs, environment friendly transportation, and habitat protections for salmon and orcas.

Our children's and Earth's survival is in the balance,” said Michael Siptroth, Lead Event Organizer with Tri-counties Climate Action.

Monday's rally was peaceful, and included speeches and singing to drive home key concepts.

Lawmakers will discuss key issues for the next one-hundred and five days.