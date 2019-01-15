Planning a trip for Spring Break? You should buy your plane ticket today.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- If you're planning a trip for spring break, you should buy your airline tickets today! Seriously.

Researchers at Forbes say the prime booking window is between 21 and 110 days before your travel date.

If you're planning on flying around spring break, the best time to book your flight is exactly 90 days before your travel date. You can save a couple hundred dollars buying on the best date as opposed to the worst dates, which are six days or sooner before your trip.

In the fall, you'll get the best deal on airline tickets 69 days out, according to Forbes. And in the winter, it's 62 days.

A few other takeaways from Forbes: Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the cheapest days to fly. If you fly on a Wednesday instead of a Sunday, you'll save an average of $76. The fastest way to earn free travel is through a travel rewards credit card.