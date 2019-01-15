× Legendary actress, Seattle native, Carol Channing dead at 97

Legendary and beloved Broadway star Carol Channing has died.

According to her publicist, she died Tuesday morning at her home in Rancho Mirage, California.

Channing was born in Seattle in 1921 and was best known for her role as Dolly Levi in “Hello Dolly!”.

She won a Tony Award for “Hello Dolly!” in 1964 and was nominated three other times for three other shows.

She was also inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame for her work on “Hello Dolly!’.

Carol Channing was 97 years old.