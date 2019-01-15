Icy roads and thick fog Tuesday, but rain holds off for now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We're in for a sunny Tuesday after the fog clears, with rain holding off until late Wednesday.

Tuesday will be dry and sunny for most, but a few areas stay foggy with frost and icy roads. The thickest fog stays in the South Sound.

Seattle sees less fog since we have a little more wind to mix up the atmosphere but Olympia stays foggy all day.

Wednesday starts out dry and icy again with a low near freezing. Wednesday afternoon becomes cloudy and we get a little rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The low Thursday will be above freezing.

Thursday looks wet and breezy.

Friday through Sunday looks like passing showers. Sunday night we have the Super Blood Wolf Moon with totality around 8:30. (Super as it is the closest full moon of the year; blood when light bends around the Earth it only allows the red wavelength to be visible; wolf since it the time of the year in weather lore that the wolf is out).

It is looking pretty cloudy Sunday night but we just need a few breaks in the overcast to see it.