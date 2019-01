SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people at a home in Sammamish.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon that deputies were called to a home in the 23900 block of SE 42nd Place for a welfare check.

Once on scene they found three people dead in the home, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office tweeted.

No other information about the case is available.

