Missing Seattle woman with dementia found safe

UPDATE: “Great news! Dona has been found and returned home,” Seattle police wrote in a tweet. “Thanks to everyone who helped find her”

SEATTLE — Police in Seattle are searching for a 72-year-old woman who walked away from her home near Miller Park.

The Seattle Police Department issued an endangered missing person alert shortly after noon Monday.

Police said Dona Snow-Miller suffers from dementia and gets confused about her location. She does not have her cell phone.

Dona was last seen in the 100 block of 21st Ave. East wearing a dark blue fleece or quilted jacket, black shorts over black leggings and possibly with a red handbag.

She is 5′ 2′ tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

