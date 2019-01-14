Missing Seattle woman with dementia found safe

UPDATE: “Great news! Dona has been found and returned home,” Seattle police wrote in a tweet. “Thanks to everyone who helped find her”
SEATTLE — Police in Seattle are searching for a 72-year-old woman who walked away from her home near Miller Park.
The Seattle Police Department issued an endangered missing person alert shortly after noon Monday.
Police said Dona Snow-Miller suffers from dementia and gets confused about her location. She does not have her cell phone.
Dona was last seen in the 100 block of 21st Ave. East wearing a dark blue fleece or quilted jacket, black shorts over black leggings and possibly with a red handbag.
She is 5′ 2′ tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.