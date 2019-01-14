Person rescued from Bothell house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Authorities say a family was displaced Monday night after a fire tore through a home in Bothell.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. at a home in the 17700 block of 30th Drive SE. It started in the garage and quickly moved through the house and onto the roof.

Authorities say one person was in the house at the time, but firefighters got them out safely. No injuries were reported.

Officials say a family of four who lived at the home were displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.