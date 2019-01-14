× Man arrested after deadly Lynnwood crash

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested a man accused of running away from the scene of a deadly crash in Lynnwood Sunday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:45 p.m. near the 19700 block of 76th Avenue West.

According to Lynnwood Police Department, the suspect may have been speeding when he struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle. The suspect then crashed into another vehicle, sending a man to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

No other information on the victim has been released.

The suspect was captured by Edmonds police officers and arrested on investigation of vehicular homicide.

Lynnwood police are continuing to investigate the crash.