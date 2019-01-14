× Davevion Irving: Search on for fugitive shot by officer after ramming patrol car with stolen vehicle, say police

KENT — King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate Davevion Irving aka ‘3″. Prosecutors have charged the 19 year old with Assault in the 3rd degree, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and Robbery in the 1st degree. He as a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear in court. Kent Police initially arrested him after they say he was driving a stolen 2003 Kia Sorento that had been taken in an armed carjacking in Redmond two days earlier on August 6, 2017.

According to the court documents, Irving tried to avoid arrest when he spotted the marked patrol car by throwing the stolen vehicle into reverse and hitting a tree, causing the rear window to break. Prosecutors say Irving then drove towards the officer who was standing outside of his patrol car and rammed it, pushing it back several feet. The officer fired one shot through the passenger window, hitting Irving in the left arm. He took off running but was later arrested by Federal Way Police.

Irving is also wanted in connection with a hit and run that broke a King County Sheriff’s deputy’s leg. Detectives say he and 18-year-old Khalia Wimberly were fleeing from a shoplift at Safeway in White Center last week when Wimberly hit the deputy with her car. Davevion was a passenger in the vehicle, say police. Wimberly later surrendered in Burien but Irving has not been located.

If you can tell deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. He is believed to be in Kent, Federal Way or Tacoma. Irving is 6’02, 165 pounds and has a history of trying to flee from police.