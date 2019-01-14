Blue Angels land in Seattle in preparation for Seafair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There may be several more months of wintry weather ahead in the Puget Sound region, but preparations have begun for the popular summertime event, Seafair.

The advance team for the Blue Angels landed in Seattle Monday morning.

The crew met with the Boeing Seafair Air Show Committee, going over the operations and needs before the U.S. Navy stunt planes take flight in August.

"Everything that goes into Seafair we need to incorporate ourselves into, so we can give a safe and good performance for the crowd," Blue Angel #8 LCDR Adam Kerrick said.

This year's Seafair begins August 2.