Alaska Airlines plans to add 3,000 jobs in 2019, many in Washington

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines says it plans on adding 3,000 jobs in 2019.

The airline said Monday that 75 percent of those jobs will be right here in Washington state.

It will be hiring for various roles, including maintenance technicians, airport operations, customer service, cargo and flight attendants. The airline said in a release that many of the jobs will not require previous experience working for an airline.

The announcement comes after Alaska Air Group says it recently hired its 10,000th employee in the state.