A cold, dry start to the workweek

SEATTLE -- There are no storms in the forecast for the next few days, so enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.

Monday will be cold in the morning with lows near freezing. There will be some patchy fog and it will be frosty, but it will be dry and sunny during the day.

Tuesday will start out frosty but the day will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Some clouds increase throughout the day Tuesday but there will be no rain.

Wednesday has a little rain but not much.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a little rain. Friday has showers with mountain snow and a little breezy but not stormy. Next weekend looks reasonable with some sun breaks.