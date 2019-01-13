× Police investigate deadly club shooting in Tacoma

TACOMA– Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning at an after hours club in Tacoma.

The Tacoma Police Department received a number of calls reporting shots fired around 3:30 a.m. at the club located in the 3800 block of South Yakima Avenue.

When officers arrived, one male had been shot and was dead at the scene. A second male had suffered a gunshot wound, he was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.

Police are interviewing several people who were present at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No information on a suspect has been released.