Limited services resume at Mount Rainier National Park

ASHFORD, Wash. — Despite a partial government shutdown lasting more than 20 days in the Washington, D.C., limited services resumed at one of Washington state’s most treasured attractions, Mount Rainier National Park.

The National Parks Service announced the reopening of the Nisqually Entrance near Ashford. The road between the entrance and Longmire will also be open to the public, weather dependent.

According to press release issued Saturday, some basic services will also be available, including restrooms at Longmire and Kautz Creek. Staff members will also be available at the park entrance to provide visitors safety information.

No fees will be collected at entrance stations.

As stated in the release, “[NPS] officials have determined that by using Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds to bring back park staff to provide information, plow roads, and remove trash, the park will be able to restore some access for visitors while ensuring health and safety.”

Most areas of the park will still be accessible by foot, officials said. The National Park Inn, restaurant and gift shop in Longmire are expected to reopen. However, most buildings and facilities remain closed.

“Visitors should not that snow play is only allowed in the designated area at Paradise, which is closed. In Longmire, any off-trail activity could cause significant damage to the park’s vegetation.”

As the shutdown continues, all visitor centers will remain closed.

