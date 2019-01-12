× Wood carving artists give back

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. – It’s been nearly a month since an unexpected tornado devastated parts of Port Orchard. Many families are still picking up the pieces after the rare EF-2 tornado ripped through their town.

A group of 10 to 12 wood carving artists saw an opportunity to help and show support for the community. So, they traveled to Port Orchard on Saturday to turn some of the devastation into art, all for free of charge.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ron Pierce is one of the victims whose house was damaged.

“We’ve been devastated here for the last month and they volunteered their services to come in to uplift everyone’s spirits. They’re doing a great job,” Pierce said.

Victims will get to keep the art pieces. They’re free to sell them to help pay for insurance deductibles or replace items lost in the tornado.