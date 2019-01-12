× Meet Tessa! #WhyNotMePets

Tessa is a lovely lady who has a lot of love to offer her family.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Tessa get adopted.

She’s a 5-year-old pit bull terrier. You can meet her at PAWS in Lynnwood.

Tessa was adopted from the shelter two years ago, but then PAWS got a call from a shelter in Las Vegas saying they had Tessa. She was brought back to Washington right after Thanksgiving.

She is such a friendly dog who enjoys saying hi to everyone.

“She is spunky,” said Anya Pamplona, the Animal Services Manager at PAWS. “She likes to run around and play, chew on balls. She enjoys other canine companions that want to do more of a like a hang out walk around with her. She’s going to bond really strong with whomever is lucky enough to adopt this sweet girl.”

Tessa is fairly healthy, but she’s a little bit overweight at almost 80 pounds.

“Her ideal home would be with somebody who can give her a lot of exercise because she needs to slim back down,” said Pamplona. “Also plenty of love and just let her have some time to kind of just settle in and really get used to her new family. She’s been through a lot, so she definitely deserves some stability in her life.”

Shelter staff hope someone or a family will fall in love with Tessa and make her apart of their family.

“Probably one of the things she likes to do is shred her toys,” said Pamplona. “She does like to get belly rubs. She is all about the cuddles. She thinks cuddles are the best. Even though she’s a bigger gal, she loves to go on walks. She’s one of our volunteer favorites here.”

If you are interested in learning more about Tessa visit the shelter’s website.

You can also help out by becoming a foster parent or donating.