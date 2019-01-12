× Man shot, killed on Friday night in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — A man shot during dispute near a busy intersection in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood died Friday night, according to police.

Witnesses called 911 just before midnight, reporting shots being fired near the intersection of East Pike Street and Broadway.

Police said one person was detained and was being interviewed.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to call the Seattle Police Department homicide tip line at 206-233-5000.

This breaking news story will be updated.