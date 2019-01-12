× Deputies: One killed after plane crashes on Whidbey Island

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — At least one person reportedly died after a plane crashed Saturday morning in a wooded area just off the Porter Field runway near Langley, according to South Whidbey Fire/EMS.

The crash was first reported just after 11 a.m., and a 3 mile radius of airspace surrounding the airport was closed.

Island County sheriff’s officials said it appears the pilot and one passenger was on board. The passenger was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to a UW Medicine spokesperson.

The FAA has been notified of the crash.

