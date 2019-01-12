Capitol Hill neighbors say unfortunately they’re not surprised by Friday’s shooting death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA - People who live and work in Capitol Hill say Friday night’s violent shooting is not surprising, but that’s all the more reason to make changes to the neighborhood.

Police say 911 calls came in around 11:50 pm of a shooting near Broadway and Pike Street in Capitol Hill.

Police say when they arrived they found a man who had been shot. Investigators say this shooting started as part of a fight. However, did not say if the person show was involved in the fight.

“I had no idea that happened,” said Sarah Takallou.

Takallou and her friends were walking through Capitol Hill on Saturday where the crime happened. Less than 24 hours later, there was no way to know there had been a fatal shooting.

Takallou says unfortunately she gets notifications from her school about crimes all of the time.

“It happens so often that it doesn’t strike me as much,” she said. “It’s horrible that I feel that way,” she added.

She’s not the only person that feels that way.

“We all have become desensitized, “said Dennis Turner.

Turner is the manager of Frame Central; a store that is feet away from where the shooting happened.

Turner says he and his employees are used to crimes along their street; he says several times their business has been damaged.

“I wish we could focus on ways to prevent this from happening,” Turner said. “I’ve asked several times to increase police presence specifically on the corner of Pike and Broadway,” he added.

Turner says when he moved to capitol hill nearly 30 years ago, there was not this much crime. He says will keep fighting for the community he fell in love with nearly three decades ago.

“I don’t want to be forced out of my neighborhood,” said Turner

Seattle Police say they detained one person they are interviewing, but they did not call this person a suspect.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward to anyone who can identity the suspect.