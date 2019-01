Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Finally, a break from the storms!! That was a rough four weeks.

Now we enter a calm period with no wind, rain or mountain snow through the weekend. Enjoy.

Friday will be mostly cloudy -- but dry -- and we will even have some afternoon sunshine.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and so does Sunday. Lows will be near 40 and highs near 52. This is a good pattern considering the past four weeks, which brought several damaging windstorms and lots of rain.