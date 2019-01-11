Nathan Evenson: Wanted High-Violent Offender could be traveling between Spokane, Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Keep your eyes peeled in the Tri-Cities and Spokane County for wanted High-Violent Offender, Nathan Evenson. Department of Corrections officers think he’s traveling between the two.

Evenson is breaking probation on two convictions: First degree robbery in Spokane County and possession of meth in Montana.

He’s also wanted for Trespass in Pasco.

His huge rap sheet also has assault, riot, harassment, burglary and several gun crimes on it.

Nathan Evenson is 37 years old, 5’5” and 190 pounds.

He has several tattoos, including ‘Native Pride’ on his chest.

If you know where to find him, use the P3 Tips on your phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

It’s always anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.