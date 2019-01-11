Michael Turningrope: Convicted child rapist on the run

WANTED BY DOC IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

A convicted child rapist is running under the radar in Yakima County.

Michael Turningrope was convicted in 2003 of raping a young girl.

Now he’s failing to register as a sex offender.

He’s 37 years old, 5’7″, weighs 135 pounds and has three dots tattooed on his left wrist.

If you know how to get this convicted child rapist back on the map in Yakima County, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.