KIRO Radio announces end of popular Ron and Don Show

SEATTLE — The Ron & Don Show is no more.

The popular talk radio show aired weekday afternoons with hosts Ron Upshaw and Don O’Neil.

KIRO Radio 97.3 FM announced the news Friday morning in a Facebook post — stating that Ron & Don had hosted their final show the night before.

“Last night was Ron and Don’s last show on KIRO Radio. We want to thank them both for their service and contribution to the station, our company and to the communities we serve. They both have left long legacies on KIRO Radio and we wish them only the best.”

No further details were given about the reason for the end of the long-running talk show.

Later Friday, KIRO Radio announced The Candy, Mike & Todd Show which would air weekdays 3 – 7 p.m. starting Monday, Jan. 14.

Candy Harper previously served as the afternoon producer at KIRO Radio. Mike Lewis has been a reporter and fill-in host since 2016. Todd Herman has been the afternoon host on KTTH-AM since 2015.

Along with that change, KTTH morning host Jason Rantz moves to afternoons and Saul Spady to the morning slot.